$36,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Crew Cab 4X4
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Crew Cab 4X4
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,610KM
VIN 3GTU2NEC5JG483011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 113,610 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4x4Odometer: 113,610km
Price: $36,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Clean Carfax Report
Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Navigation
-Back up Camera
-Remote Start
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheels
-Sunroof
-Wireless Charging
-Power Windows
-Keyless Entry
-Parking Sensors (Front + Rear)
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control
-Spray in Bedliner
-Block heater
-Tow Hitch and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Price: $36,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Clean Carfax Report
Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Navigation
-Back up Camera
-Remote Start
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheels
-Sunroof
-Wireless Charging
-Power Windows
-Keyless Entry
-Parking Sensors (Front + Rear)
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control
-Spray in Bedliner
-Block heater
-Tow Hitch and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2013 Dodge Durango Crew Plus 193,539 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer XLT - No Accidents! 172,283 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Durango Limited- Dealer Serviced 154,311 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2018 GMC Sierra 1500