2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4x4Odometer: 113,610km <br/> Price: $36,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Clean Carfax Report <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels <br/> -Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Navigation <br/> -Back up Camera <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Power Leather Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheels <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Wireless Charging <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Keyless Entry <br/> -Parking Sensors (Front + Rear) <br/> -Air Conditioning <br/> -Cruise Control <br/> -Spray in Bedliner <br/> -Block heater <br/> -Tow Hitch and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8 <br/>

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

VIN 3GTU2NEC5JG483011

