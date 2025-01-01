Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>ACCIDNET FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our GMC Terrain SLT has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters , New Tires all around, Carfax reports Accident Free with Excellent service records. Financing Available on site, trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. </strong>Fully Loaded Luxury Meets Rugged Capability. Looking for a compact SUV that blends upscale comfort with powerful utility? This 2018 GMC Terrain SLT delivers it all—with a sleek design, advanced features, and a drive that’s ready for anything.?? Features & Highlights: Sunroof – Let the sunlight in and elevate every drive. Premium Leather Interior – Sophisticated comfort that looks and feels incredible.Heated Seats & Steering Wheel – Stay cozy on those cold mornings. Adaptive Cruise Control – Smarter, smoother highway driving. Trailer Tow Package – Bring your boat, camper, or gear—this Terrain can handle it. Navigation System – Get where you need to go with turn-by-turn precision. All-Wheel Drive equipped – Ready for prairie winters and weekend adventures. Well-maintained, clean title, and ready for its next chapter—this Terrain has the luxury to impress and the versatility to perform. Don’t miss out—SUVs this well-equipped don’t last long! Reach out today to book a test drive or get more details.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2018 GMC Terrain

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
12696906

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 12696906
  2. 12696906
  3. 12696906
  4. 12696906
  5. 12696906
  6. 12696906
  7. 12696906
  8. 12696906
  9. 12696906
  10. 12696906
  11. 12696906
  12. 12696906
  13. 12696906
  14. 12696906
  15. 12696906
  16. 12696906
  17. 12696906
  18. 12696906
  19. 12696906
  20. 12696906
  21. 12696906
  22. 12696906
  23. 12696906
Contact Seller

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALVEX6JL241617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDNET FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our GMC Terrain SLT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters , New Tires all around, Carfax reports Accident Free with Excellent service records. Financing Available on site, trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Fully Loaded Luxury Meets Rugged Capability. Looking for a compact SUV that blends upscale comfort with powerful utility? This 2018 GMC Terrain SLT delivers it all—with a sleek design, advanced features, and a drive that’s ready for anything.?? Features & Highlights: Sunroof – Let the sunlight in and elevate every drive. Premium Leather Interior – Sophisticated comfort that looks and feels incredible.Heated Seats & Steering Wheel – Stay cozy on those cold mornings. Adaptive Cruise Control – Smarter, smoother highway driving. Trailer Tow Package – Bring your boat, camper, or gear—this Terrain can handle it. Navigation System – Get where you need to go with turn-by-turn precision. All-Wheel Drive equipped – Ready for prairie winters and weekend adventures. Well-maintained, clean title, and ready for its next chapter—this Terrain has the luxury to impress and the versatility to perform. Don’t miss out—SUVs this well-equipped don’t last long! Reach out today to book a test drive or get more details.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2016 Subaru WRX Sport-tech Package LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Subaru WRX Sport-tech Package LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 122,000 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2018 GMC Terrain SLT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 92,000 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 220,000 KM $14,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 GMC Terrain