2018 GMC Terrain
SLT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDNET FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our GMC Terrain SLT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters , New Tires all around, Carfax reports Accident Free with Excellent service records. Financing Available on site, trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Fully Loaded Luxury Meets Rugged Capability. Looking for a compact SUV that blends upscale comfort with powerful utility? This 2018 GMC Terrain SLT delivers it all—with a sleek design, advanced features, and a drive that’s ready for anything.?? Features & Highlights: Sunroof – Let the sunlight in and elevate every drive. Premium Leather Interior – Sophisticated comfort that looks and feels incredible.Heated Seats & Steering Wheel – Stay cozy on those cold mornings. Adaptive Cruise Control – Smarter, smoother highway driving. Trailer Tow Package – Bring your boat, camper, or gear—this Terrain can handle it. Navigation System – Get where you need to go with turn-by-turn precision. All-Wheel Drive equipped – Ready for prairie winters and weekend adventures. Well-maintained, clean title, and ready for its next chapter—this Terrain has the luxury to impress and the versatility to perform. Don’t miss out—SUVs this well-equipped don’t last long! Reach out today to book a test drive or get more details.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
