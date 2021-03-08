Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

27,487 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Diesel AWD

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Diesel AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6681971
  • Stock #: 41665A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,487 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.6L TURBO DIESEL DOHC 4-CYLINDER (137 hp [102.0 kW] @ 3750 rpm 240 lb-ft of torque [325.0 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (STD)
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

