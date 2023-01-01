Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

77,748 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

SLE

SLE

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

77,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844169
  • Stock #: PP2235A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

TerrainSLE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

