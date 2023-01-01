$25,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-737-4958
2018 GMC Terrain
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
77,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9844169
- Stock #: PP2235A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP2235A
- Mileage 77,748 KM
Vehicle Description
TerrainSLE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4