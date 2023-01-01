$27,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Civic
SE
2018 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
18,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F61JH031605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F1729651
- Mileage 18,123 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
2018 Honda Civic SE 18,123 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra Platinum 35,396 KM $75,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 26,462 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Lexus
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2018 Honda Civic