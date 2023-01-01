Menu
2018 Honda Civic

18,123 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

SE

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F61JH031605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F1729651
  • Mileage 18,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

CVT

