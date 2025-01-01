Menu
Only 75,889 Miles! This Honda Civic Coupe delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Civic Coupe Features the Following Options: Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest.

2018 Honda Civic

75,889 KM

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring

12537817

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
75,889KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC3B94JH451090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP3427
  • Mileage 75,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Honda Civic