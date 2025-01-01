$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
COUPE Touring
2018 Honda Civic
COUPE Touring
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3427
- Mileage 75,889 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 75,889 Miles! This Honda Civic Coupe delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Honda Civic Coupe Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest.* This Honda Civic Coupe is a Superstar! *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958