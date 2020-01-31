Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 4656180
  2. 4656180
  3. 4656180
  4. 4656180
  5. 4656180
  6. 4656180
  7. 4656180
  8. 4656180
  9. 4656180
  10. 4656180
  11. 4656180
  12. 4656180
  13. 4656180
  14. 4656180
  15. 4656180
  16. 4656180
  17. 4656180
  18. 4656180
  19. 4656180
  20. 4656180
  21. 4656180
  22. 4656180
  23. 4656180
  24. 4656180
  25. 4656180
  26. 4656180
  27. 4656180
  28. 4656180
  29. 4656180
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4656180
  • Stock #: 126891
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F68JH031925
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sporty lines and the great reputation of Honda makes this great sedan a great pick! Nicely equipped with the balance of the full factory warranty. Excellent finance terms available on the spot for your convenience. Backed by our industry leading 90 day or 9,000 kilometer warranty.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2018 Lexus RX 350 F ...
 32,000 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 30,000 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 26,000 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Send A Message