655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
+ taxes & licensing
Sporty lines and the great reputation of Honda makes this great sedan a great pick! Nicely equipped with the balance of the full factory warranty. Excellent finance terms available on the spot for your convenience. Backed by our industry leading 90 day or 9,000 kilometer warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5