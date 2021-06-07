Menu
2018 Honda Civic

41,600 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

41,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7213895
  • Stock #: 22685Z
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53JH022685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22685Z
  • Mileage 41,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

