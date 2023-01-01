2018 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 4 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10272177

10272177 Stock #: 233556-1

233556-1 VIN: 2HKRW2H98JH100971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 233556-1

Mileage 35,496 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.