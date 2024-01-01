$32,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C3221
- Mileage 90,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Honda CR-V has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, Accident free and excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and Budget. The Honda CR-V was redesigned last year and, frankly, we were surprised by how deep the changes went. Rather than phone in some superficial tweaks to a top-selling model, Honda gave it a ground-up overhaul that decisively parted ways with its predecessor. The 2018 Honda CR-V sets a new pace for its rivals to follow. Among the tricks up this fifth-generation CR-V's sleeve is a turbocharged engine that comes on all trims. With ample low-end torque and a fuel-sipping design the turbo engine is a natural fit in the CR-V. The 2018 Honda CR-V also benefits from an overhauled suspension that reduces body roll in corners without compromising its historically compliant ride. The wheelbase is longer, the front and rear tracks are wider, and there's even an extra 1.5 inches of ground clearance. Inside, the CR-V follows the latest Civic's lead with a modernized dashboard, a digitally enhanced instrument cluster, and an updated touchscreen that thankfully includes a physical volume knob. There's also more rear legroom than in earlier models and an exceptional 75.8 cubic feet of maximum cargo space that makes the supposedly compact CR-V a legitimate alternative to midsize SUVs. Add it all up and the CR-V is a strong contender for best-in-class honors. 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Audio phone integration, satellite radio, an upgraded rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, numerous advanced safety features (automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking) and second-row USB charging ports. EX-L's upgrades include a programmable-height power liftgate, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, a power passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio and navigation system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993