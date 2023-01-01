Menu
2018 Honda Fit

142,078 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 Honda Fit

2018 Honda Fit

LX WHOLESALE

2018 Honda Fit

LX WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

142,078KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10235537
  • Stock #: w471
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H59JM100250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w471
  • Mileage 142,078 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



It's been a little bit more than a decade now that Honda has been selling its subcompact Fit hatchback. It's been a favorite of ours since day one, thanks to its impressive roominess, standout utility and frugal fuel economy. For 2018, the Fit receives a host of improvements that make it an even more appealing choice. Inside, you'll find an upgraded infotainment interface that now supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Honda has also added new active safety technology that includes adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Fit's mechanical bits are largely unchanged, but Honda has added more noise insulation and improved the Fit's suspension and steering for quicker responses. That means the Fit is a better daily driver and a nicer place to spend time areas where it was already beating much of its competition.



This quieter, more technologically relevant Fits retains all the other qualities that made it a solid choice. The Magic Seat rear bench seat is still here, and it allows for quite a few storage and seating arrangements. Parking remains a breeze, too, thanks to the car's small footprint, nimble handling, and short doors that allow easy ingress and egress even in tight spaces.



The Fit LX gets you 15-inch steel wheels, a rearview camera, remote entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver-seat height adjustment. Infotainment duties are handled by a 5-inch display screen with Bluetooth and a four-speaker stereo. Of course, you also get the Fit's 60/40-split folding rear Magic Seat. These seats can be positioned in a number of configurations, making the Fit able to handle more types of cargo than other typical hatchbacks. If you opt for the CVT automatic, you'll also get forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

Buy From Home Available

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

