306-546-3993
EXTRA FEATURES HEATHED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL BLIND SPOT DETECTION TRACTION CONTROL
Our 2018 Hyundai Elantra has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, Comes with a set of winter tires. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Last year's full redesign gave the Hyundai Elantra a new look, a more refined interior and an improved ride quality. The changes have made the Elantra downright pleasant to live with, and comes with extensive technology upgrades. 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring , rearview camera,7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, satellite radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
