2018 Hyundai Elantra

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

GL SE EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7339982
  • Stock #: P2133
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXJU478417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA FEATURES HEATHED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL BLIND SPOT DETECTION TRACTION CONTROL



Our 2018 Hyundai Elantra has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, Comes with a set of winter tires. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Last year's full redesign gave the Hyundai Elantra a new look, a more refined interior and an improved ride quality. The changes have made the Elantra downright pleasant to live with, and comes with extensive technology upgrades. 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring , rearview camera,7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, satellite radio.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

