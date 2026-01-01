Menu
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL AWD Odometer: 94,732 Km <br/> SALE Price: $18,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -Second Set of Winter Tires and Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:-.-Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Lane Keep Departure <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Leather Power Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -key less Entry <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Roof Rail <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

2018 Hyundai KONA

94,732 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai KONA

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13508282

2018 Hyundai KONA

SEL AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,732KM
VIN KM8K6CAA9JU145799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,732 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Kona SEL AWD Odometer: 94,732 Km
SALE Price: $18,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Second Set of Winter Tires and Wheels


Highlight Features:-.-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Parking Sensors
-key less Entry
-Remote Start
-Roof Rail
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2018 Hyundai KONA