2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

134,944 KM

Details Description Features

$26,619

+ tax & licensing
$26,619

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$26,619

+ taxes & licensing

134,944KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465155
  • Stock #: 23JGC139B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Santa Fe SportBase Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MINERAL GRAY, GRAY, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, GRAY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES.*This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 17" x 7" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/65 R17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a Superstar! *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Hyundai Santa Fe Sport come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
GRAY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
MINERAL GRAY
GRAY STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials fabric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

