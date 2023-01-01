$26,619+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
$26,619
- Stock #: 23JGC139B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,944 KM
Vehicle Description
Santa Fe SportBase Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MINERAL GRAY, GRAY, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, GRAY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES.*This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 17" x 7" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/65 R17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a Superstar! *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Hyundai Santa Fe Sport come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
