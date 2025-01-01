Menu
## Ultimate Comfort. Proven Reliability. **Meet Your Next SUV: The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate.** Dont settle for lessexperience the top-tier luxury and peace of mind this incredible SUV has to offer. With only **101,000 km**, this exceptional vehicle is ready for its next adventure. ### Luxury Features Youll Love: * **Ultimate Comfort:** Indulge in premium **Leather Heated Seats** and a luxurious **Heated Steering Wheel**perfect for Saskatchewans weather. * **Sky-High Views:** Brighten every drive with the expansive **Panoramic Sunroof**. * **Enhanced Safety:** Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like **Blind Spot Detection**. ### Confidence Comes Standard: * **Excellent History:** This Santa Fe boasts **Carfax Reports** confirming excellent service records and **no serious collisions**. A history you can trust. * **Fully Prepared:** Our **Pre-Sale Inspection** is complete! Weve equipped it with **New All-Weather Tires** and a **Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service and Air Filters**, so its road-trip ready the moment you drive off the lot. ### Easy to Buy at Siman Auto Sales: * **Financing Made Simple:** **Easy Financing Available** on site, working through **16 banks and lenders** to get you the best rate and quick approval, hassle-free. * **Trades Encouraged:** We welcome your current vehicle! Get the best value for your trade. * **Protection Options:** Protect your investment with a variety of **Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget.** **Siman Auto Sales: We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.** Serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years, we are your trusted source with over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. **Check our reviews** and see why our customers keep coming back! **Visit us today and take this Ultimate-trim Santa Fe Sport for a test drive!**

102,600 KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
102,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLA5JH068352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,600 KM

Vehicle Description

## Ultimate Comfort. Proven Reliability.

**Meet Your Next SUV: The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate.**

Don't settle for lessexperience the top-tier luxury and peace of mind this incredible SUV has to offer. With only **101,000 km**, this exceptional vehicle is ready for its next adventure.

### Luxury Features You'll Love:
* **Ultimate Comfort:** Indulge in premium **Leather Heated Seats** and a luxurious **Heated Steering Wheel**perfect for Saskatchewan's weather.
* **Sky-High Views:** Brighten every drive with the expansive **Panoramic Sunroof**.
* **Enhanced Safety:** Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like **Blind Spot Detection**.

### Confidence Comes Standard:
* **Excellent History:** This Santa Fe boasts **Carfax Reports** confirming excellent service records and **no serious collisions**. A history you can trust.
* **Fully Prepared:** Our **Pre-Sale Inspection** is complete! We've equipped it with **New All-Weather Tires** and a **Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service and Air Filters**, so it's road-trip ready the moment you drive off the lot.

### Easy to Buy at Siman Auto Sales:
* **Financing Made Simple:** **Easy Financing Available** on site, working through **16 banks and lenders** to get you the best rate and quick approval, hassle-free.
* **Trades Encouraged:** We welcome your current vehicle! Get the best value for your trade.
* **Protection Options:** Protect your investment with a variety of **Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget.**

**Siman Auto Sales: We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.**

Serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years, we are your trusted source with over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. **Check our reviews** and see why our customers keep coming back!

**Visit us today and take this Ultimate-trim Santa Fe Sport for a test drive!**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

