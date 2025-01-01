$19,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Ultimate EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,600 KM
Vehicle Description
## Ultimate Comfort. Proven Reliability.
**Meet Your Next SUV: The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate.**
Don't settle for lessexperience the top-tier luxury and peace of mind this incredible SUV has to offer. With only **101,000 km**, this exceptional vehicle is ready for its next adventure.
### Luxury Features You'll Love:
* **Ultimate Comfort:** Indulge in premium **Leather Heated Seats** and a luxurious **Heated Steering Wheel**perfect for Saskatchewan's weather.
* **Sky-High Views:** Brighten every drive with the expansive **Panoramic Sunroof**.
* **Enhanced Safety:** Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like **Blind Spot Detection**.
### Confidence Comes Standard:
* **Excellent History:** This Santa Fe boasts **Carfax Reports** confirming excellent service records and **no serious collisions**. A history you can trust.
* **Fully Prepared:** Our **Pre-Sale Inspection** is complete! We've equipped it with **New All-Weather Tires** and a **Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service and Air Filters**, so it's road-trip ready the moment you drive off the lot.
### Easy to Buy at Siman Auto Sales:
* **Financing Made Simple:** **Easy Financing Available** on site, working through **16 banks and lenders** to get you the best rate and quick approval, hassle-free.
* **Trades Encouraged:** We welcome your current vehicle! Get the best value for your trade.
* **Protection Options:** Protect your investment with a variety of **Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget.**
**Siman Auto Sales: We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.**
Serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years, we are your trusted source with over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. **Check our reviews** and see why our customers keep coming back!
**Visit us today and take this Ultimate-trim Santa Fe Sport for a test drive!**
