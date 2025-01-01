Menu
<p><strong>EXCELLENT VALUE </strong></p> <p>Our Hyundai Sonata has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New Tires all around.  Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> While we feel the new model will pose some stiff competition, it's understandable why Hyundai hasn't fully overhauled the Sonata. The cabin is still very comfortable and spacious by today's measures, and it looks even more upscale with the design changes to the center console and transition to a three-spoke steering wheel. The Sonata's smooth ride quality and large trunk (16.3 cubic feet) also make it pleasantly practical for both weekend and daily duty. The 2018 Hyundai Sonata looks like an all-new car thanks to significant updates it receives this year. The Sonata is a well-rounded midsize sedan that's generous on space and fortified with tech and features. Add in competitive pricing, and its value proposition is very hard to ignore. SE, which was a step up from the base trim last year, is the new entry-level trim, yet it still undercuts the segment with the exception of the Chevy Malibu. Its list of standard equipment includes automatic headlights, power-folding front mirrors, power windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB/auxiliary jacks, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rearview camera, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2018 Hyundai Sonata
241,000 KM
$10,998 + tax & licensing

Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Our Hyundai Sonata has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New Tires all around.  Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. While we feel the new model will pose some stiff competition, it's understandable why Hyundai hasn't fully overhauled the Sonata. The cabin is still very comfortable and spacious by today's measures, and it looks even more upscale with the design changes to the center console and transition to a three-spoke steering wheel. The Sonata's smooth ride quality and large trunk (16.3 cubic feet) also make it pleasantly practical for both weekend and daily duty. The 2018 Hyundai Sonata looks like an all-new car thanks to significant updates it receives this year. The Sonata is a well-rounded midsize sedan that's generous on space and fortified with tech and features. Add in competitive pricing, and its value proposition is very hard to ignore. SE, which was a step up from the base trim last year, is the new entry-level trim, yet it still undercuts the segment with the exception of the Chevy Malibu. Its list of standard equipment includes automatic headlights, power-folding front mirrors, power windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB/auxiliary jacks, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rearview camera, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

