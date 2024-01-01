Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD Odometer: 122,721 km <br/> SALE Price: $21,998+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Special Edition <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Panoramic sunroof <br/> -Leather Power seats <br/> -Front + Rear Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Park Assist <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2018 Hyundai Tucson

122,721 KM

Details Description

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Special Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Special Edition

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 11619729
  2. 11619729
  3. 11619729
  4. 11619729
  5. 11619729
  6. 11619729
  7. 11619729
  8. 11619729
  9. 11619729
  10. 11619729
  11. 11619729
  12. 11619729
  13. 11619729
  14. 11619729
  15. 11619729
  16. 11619729
  17. 11619729
  18. 11619729
  19. 11619729
  20. 11619729
Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,721KM
VIN KM8J3CA43JU746611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 122,721 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD Odometer: 122,721 km
SALE Price: $21,998+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Special Edition


Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic sunroof
-Leather Power seats
-Front + Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Park Assist
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Honda CR-V LX 107,892 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring 116,806 KM $37,795 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic LX for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Honda Civic LX 90,766 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson