$21,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Special Edition
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Special Edition
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,721KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CA43JU746611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 122,721 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD Odometer: 122,721 km
SALE Price: $21,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Special Edition
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic sunroof
-Leather Power seats
-Front + Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Park Assist
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
SALE Price: $21,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Special Edition
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic sunroof
-Leather Power seats
-Front + Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Park Assist
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wow Cars
2018 Honda CR-V LX 107,892 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring 116,806 KM $37,795 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX 90,766 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2018 Hyundai Tucson