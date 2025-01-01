Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL AWD Odometer: 133,688km <br/> SALE Price: $19,995+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -Brand New Tires <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Panoramic sunroof <br/> -Leather Power seats <br/> -Front + Rear Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Park Assist <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2018 Hyundai Tucson

133,688 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SEL - No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle
12874598

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SEL - No Accidents!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 12874598
  2. 12874598
  3. 12874598
  4. 12874598
  5. 12874598
  6. 12874598
  7. 12874598
  8. 12874598
  9. 12874598
  10. 12874598
  11. 12874598
  12. 12874598
  13. 12874598
  14. 12874598
  15. 12874598
  16. 12874598
  17. 12874598
  18. 12874598
  19. 12874598
  20. 12874598
  21. 12874598
  22. 12874598
  23. 12874598
  24. 12874598
  25. 12874598
  26. 12874598
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,688KM
VIN KM8J3CA47JU727799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 133,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL AWD Odometer: 133,688km
SALE Price: $19,995+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Brand New Tires


Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic sunroof
-Leather Power seats
-Front + Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Park Assist
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk (Off-Road Pkg) for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk (Off-Road Pkg) 135,734 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE - UPGRADE for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota Corolla LE - UPGRADE 56,447 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 161,475 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2018 Hyundai Tucson