$29,936+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2018 Jeep Cherokee
North * Cold Weather PKG
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$29,936
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10083729
- Stock #: 76125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 76125
- Mileage 67,694 KM
Vehicle Description
CherokeeLatitudeKBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. VELVET RED PEARLCOAT, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T TECH CONNECT.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *COLD WEATHER GROUP, Wheels: 18" x 7" Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable Cherokee today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.