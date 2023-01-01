Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

67,694 KM

Details Description Features

$29,936

+ tax & licensing
$29,936

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

North * Cold Weather PKG

2018 Jeep Cherokee

North * Cold Weather PKG

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$29,936

+ taxes & licensing

67,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10083729
  • Stock #: 76125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 76125
  • Mileage 67,694 KM

Vehicle Description

CherokeeLatitudeKBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. VELVET RED PEARLCOAT, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T TECH CONNECT.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *COLD WEATHER GROUP, Wheels: 18" x 7" Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable Cherokee today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Velvet Red Pearlcoat
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Engine Block Heater Accessory Switch Bank Module Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windshiel...
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS -inc: Stop-Start Multiple VSM System 3 Additional Gallons Of Gas 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T TECH CONNECT -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic Diamond Black Crystal Front Lower Fascia Diamond Black Crystal Door Cladding For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com For More Info Call 80...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

