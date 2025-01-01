Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>LOW KM TRAILHAWK LEATHER SUNROOF SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE</strong></p> <p>Our Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New air filters and wiper blades. New Tires all a round. New Front struts. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Low Km. Financing on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> The 2018 Jeep Cherokee stands out from the competitive small crossover segment thanks to its exceptional off-road ability. Thats what Jeeps are known for, particularly in Jeeps Trail Rated Trailhawk trim. Ordered as such, the Cherokee can handle trails better than any other rival. But most shoppers are just looking for a comfortable vehicle to drive every day, and the Cherokee is effective on this front as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine, plus an easy-to-use 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2018 Cherokee is prepared for the daily grind. Go with the Trailhawk if your budget allows. While its more expensive than most of the other Cherokee trim levels, its exclusive feature set makes the most of the Cherokees off-road abilities, and thats the main reason to buy a Cherokee instead of another crossover in the first place. The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a larger driver information display, satellite radio and Jeeps 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with a USB audio interface, Siri Eyes Free and smartphone-app integration. Additional features for 2018 include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic detection and parking sensors, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control. Trailer Tow group package. This package includes a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, as well as a full-size spare. V6-equipped models also receive additional engine cooling.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2018 Jeep Cherokee

92,800 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12454222

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 12454222
  2. 12454222
  3. 12454222
  4. 12454222
  5. 12454222
  6. 12454222
  7. 12454222
  8. 12454222
  9. 12454222
  10. 12454222
  11. 12454222
  12. 12454222
  13. 12454222
  14. 12454222
  15. 12454222
Contact Seller

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX2JD575191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,800 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM TRAILHAWK LEATHER SUNROOF SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE



Our Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New air filters and wiper blades. New Tires all a round. New Front struts. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Low Km. Financing on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2018 Jeep Cherokee stands out from the competitive small crossover segment thanks to its exceptional off-road ability. That's what Jeeps are known for, particularly in Jeep's Trail Rated Trailhawk trim. Ordered as such, the Cherokee can handle trails better than any other rival. But most shoppers are just looking for a comfortable vehicle to drive every day, and the Cherokee is effective on this front as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine, plus an easy-to-use 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2018 Cherokee is prepared for the daily grind. Go with the Trailhawk if your budget allows. While it's more expensive than most of the other Cherokee trim levels, its exclusive feature set makes the most of the Cherokee's off-road abilities, and that's the main reason to buy a Cherokee instead of another crossover in the first place. The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a larger driver information display, satellite radio and Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with a USB audio interface, Siri Eyes Free and smartphone-app integration. Additional features for 2018 include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic detection and parking sensors, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control. Trailer Tow group package. This package includes a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, as well as a full-size spare. V6-equipped models also receive additional engine cooling.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT LOW KM LEATHER AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Ford Escape XLT LOW KM LEATHER AWD 133,500 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT 7 PASSENGER V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Dodge Durango SXT 7 PASSENGER V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE 168,500 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Cadillac Escalade LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 204,800 KM $24,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 Jeep Cherokee