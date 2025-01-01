Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000. Only 73,000 Miles! This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE, TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *TIRES: P235/55R19 BSW AS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, POWER LIFTGATE, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, BLACK, BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.* This Jeep Compass is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Jeep Compass!

2018 Jeep Compass

73,000 KM

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
73,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCB0JT493822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Compact Spare Tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
White
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS
BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUM. W/BLACK POCKETS -inc: Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control LED Tail Lamps Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Jeep Compass