2018 Jeep Compass

75,551 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Sport

Sport

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8642516
  • Stock #: 42528A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
White
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" SILVER ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27A -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS -inc: Stop-Start Dual Battery System
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents 3.73 Final Drive Ratio Urethane Shift Knob
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Weather Floor Mats
SPORT APPEARANCE PLUS -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Black Side Roof Rails Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Silver Aluminum
MOPAR GRAPHICS PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Bodyside Graphic MOPAR Hood Graphic

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

