Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Renegade

36,413 KM

Details Description Features

$29,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,871

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Renegade

2018 Jeep Renegade

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Renegade

Altitude

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$29,871

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10083735
  • Stock #: 71924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Renegade (2.4L)KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. Only 36,413 Miles! Scores 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Jeep Renegade delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EL ALTITUDE, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP.* This Jeep Renegade Features the Following Options *PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE , COLD WEATHER GROUP, BLACK, DELUXE CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS, ALPINE WHITE, 3.734 FINAL DRIVE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed C635 Manual.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.734 Final Drive Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Alpine White
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob
BLACK DELUXE CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EL ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic Altitude Package Black Day Light Opening Moldings Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Gloss Black I...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats PTC Auxiliary Interior Heater Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Manual 4-Way Passenger Seats 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet 40/20/40 Rear Seat w/Trunk Pass-Thru Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR -inc: 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Zero Evaporate Emissions Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2018 Jeep Renegade A...
 36,413 KM
$29,871 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru XV Cross...
 62,285 KM
$30,503 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee N...
 67,694 KM
$29,936 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory