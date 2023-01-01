Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

52,187 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited RUBICON

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited RUBICON

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10496082
  • Stock #: PP2356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gobi Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler JK Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 52,187 Miles! Boasts 20 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580), SUPPLEMENTAL FRONT SEAT SIDE AIR BAGS, REMOTE START SYSTEM.* This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R , RADIO: 430 NAV, MOPAR SLUSH MATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, GOBI CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, CONNECTIVITY GROUP, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
MOPAR Slush Mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GOBI CLEARCOAT
Requires Subscription
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Hill Descent Control
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater MOPAR Slush Mats Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

