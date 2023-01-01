$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited RUBICON
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10496082
- Stock #: PP2356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gobi Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,187 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler JK Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 52,187 Miles! Boasts 20 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580), SUPPLEMENTAL FRONT SEAT SIDE AIR BAGS, REMOTE START SYSTEM.* This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R , RADIO: 430 NAV, MOPAR SLUSH MATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, GOBI CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, CONNECTIVITY GROUP, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.