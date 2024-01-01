Menu
Wrangler JK Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 26,777 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV.* This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24L ALTITUDE, MAX TOW PACKAGE , PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, FRONT HEATED SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6, DUAL TOP GROUP, CONNECTIVITY GROUP, BLACK, AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2018 Jeep Wrangler

26,777 KM

$40,829

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Altitude * Leather * Ultra Low KMS *

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Altitude * Leather * Ultra Low KMS *

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$40,829

+ taxes & licensing

26,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP2522
  • Mileage 26,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Pin Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24L ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal Diesel Grey Accent Stitching 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 MOPAR Black Tai...
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$40,829

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2018 Jeep Wrangler