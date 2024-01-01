$40,829+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Altitude * Leather * Ultra Low KMS *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP2522
- Mileage 26,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler JK Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 26,777 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV.* This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24L ALTITUDE, MAX TOW PACKAGE , PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, FRONT HEATED SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6, DUAL TOP GROUP, CONNECTIVITY GROUP, BLACK, AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
