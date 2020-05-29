2018 Jeep Wrangler

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Rollover protection bars
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Power Options
-
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Keyless Start
- BLACK
- Convertible Soft Top
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
- CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
- BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
- GVWR: 2 404 KGS (5 300 LBS) (STD)
- Tires: 245/75R17 All Terrain
- WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road
- COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep...
- BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
