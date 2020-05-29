2018 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Keyless Start

BLACK

Convertible Soft Top

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener

BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

GVWR: 2 404 KGS (5 300 LBS) (STD)

Tires: 245/75R17 All Terrain

WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road

COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep...

BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer

