Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

Contact Seller

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,235KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5191832
  • Stock #: 19T564A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG7JW124779
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

COMING SOON!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • BLACK
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
  • BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • GVWR: 2 404 KGS (5 300 LBS) (STD)
  • Tires: 245/75R17 All Terrain
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road
  • COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep...
  • BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2013 Ford F-150 FX4
 120,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 98,300 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 134,870 KM
$14,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-9416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory