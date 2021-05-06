2018 Jeep Wrangler

-
Listing ID: 7126348
-
Stock #: 21JC22A
-
Exterior Colour
RHINO
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Convertible
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
49,072 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
TIRES: LT265/70R17C KO2 ALL-TERRAIN
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: BF Goodrich Brand Tires Tires: LT265/70R17C KO2 All-Terrain Remote Start System Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks Front Heated Seats MOPAR Slush Mats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.