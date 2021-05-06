2018 Jeep Wrangler

$40,900 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 0 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7126348

Stock #: 21JC22A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RHINO

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 49,072 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle MOPAR Slush Mats Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant Rhino TIRES: LT265/70R17C KO2 ALL-TERRAIN BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: BF Goodrich Brand Tires Tires: LT265/70R17C KO2 All-Terrain Remote Start System Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks Front Heated Seats MOPAR Slush Mats

