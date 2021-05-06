Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

49,072 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sport

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sport

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7126348
  • Stock #: 21JC22A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RHINO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,072 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
MOPAR Slush Mats
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
Rhino
TIRES: LT265/70R17C KO2 ALL-TERRAIN
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: BF Goodrich Brand Tires Tires: LT265/70R17C KO2 All-Terrain Remote Start System Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks Front Heated Seats MOPAR Slush Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

