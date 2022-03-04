Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

55,098 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

306-994-9416

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sport S

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sport S

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: PP2145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,098 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
TIRES: P255/75R17 OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

