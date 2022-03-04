2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 0 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 55,098 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS BRIGHT WHITE 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD) AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant TIRES: P255/75R17 OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD) BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.