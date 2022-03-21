Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

114,380 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Altitude

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8950219
  • Stock #: 22294D

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RHINO
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22294D
  • Mileage 114,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Front heated seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner
Rhino
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
Low Beam Daytime Running Lights
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Pin Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24L ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal Diesel Grey Accent Stitching 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 MOPAR Black Tai...
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2018 Ford Explorer L...
 92,381 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL
 58,375 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer X...
 74,497 KM
$43,911 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory