2018 Jeep Wrangler

Stock #: 22294D

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RHINO

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,380 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Front heated seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner Rhino LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps Low Beam Daytime Running Lights MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Pin Wiring Harness Requires Subscription TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control (STD) AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring System QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24L ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal Diesel Grey Accent Stitching 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 MOPAR Black Tai... RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation (STD)

