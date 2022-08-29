Menu
2018 Kia Rio5

17,300 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 Kia Rio5

2018 Kia Rio5

LX+ LOW KM

2018 Kia Rio5

LX+ LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

17,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9182068
  • Stock #: P2398
  • VIN: 3KPA25AB9JE052814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,300 KM

Vehicle Description

LX+ HEATED SEATS SUPER LOW KM



Our 2018 Kia Rio+ has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with No Collisions. Super Low Km. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. the redesigned 2018 Kia Rio is a subcompact car that is simple yet sophisticated. On the outside, it has an all-new look that is grown-up and stylish. On the inside, the Rio is well-assembled and is relatively spacious considering its size. The inside also has been upgraded, and while hard plastics still abound, it feels very solidly built. The redesigned dash and gauge cluster manage to look upscale as well, We think the interior presents itself better than those of cars costing thousands more. Overall, we're impressed with this little Kia. If you're in the market for a subcompact sedan or hatchback, the 2018 Kia Rio is absolutely worth checking out. 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 119 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic Transmission, automatic headlights, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker sound system with a 5-inch display, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio input jack. Plus adds adds to the standard equipment with keyless entry, heated power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, map lights, a sliding center console armrest and storage area, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, an extra USB port (charging only), a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker audio system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

