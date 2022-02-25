Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sorento

80,560 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

2.0L SX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

2.0L SX

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 8439999
  2. 8439999
  3. 8439999
  4. 8439999
  5. 8439999
  6. 8439999
  7. 8439999
  8. 8439999
  9. 8439999
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8439999
  • Stock #: F172482
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA14JG366112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2018 Toyota Tacoma L...
 53,300 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna X...
 51,089 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 16,825 KM
$61,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory