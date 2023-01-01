$90,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$90,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2018 Lexus LC
2018 Lexus LC
500
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$90,900
+ taxes & licensing
20,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10217661
- Stock #: 226051
- VIN: JTHHP5AY5JA000229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 20,670 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5