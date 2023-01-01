Menu
2018 Lexus LX 570

47,800 KM

Details Features

$94,900

+ tax & licensing
$94,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2018 Lexus LX 570

2018 Lexus LX 570

2018 Lexus LX 570

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$94,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9899243
  • Stock #: 2390711
  • VIN: JTJHY7AXXJ4272921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

