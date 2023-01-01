$94,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus LX 570
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$94,900
+ taxes & licensing
47,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9899243
- Stock #: 2390711
- VIN: JTJHY7AXXJ4272921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 47,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5