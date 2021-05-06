Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

29,500 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

  1. 7122781
  2. 7122781
  3. 7122781
  4. 7122781
  5. 7122781
  6. 7122781
  7. 7122781
  8. 7122781
  9. 7122781
  10. 7122781
  11. 7122781
Contact Seller

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7122781
  • Stock #: 51924Z
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM4J0351924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 51924Z
  • Mileage 29,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Look no further than this handsome, low-mileage 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Regina to see just how good a new CUV will look sitting proudly on your driveway. Just because its a vehicle meant to move families about doesnt mean you have to sacrifice some style.




Finished with classic aluminum alloy wheels, five-point grille, fog lamps, tinted windows and squinting headlamps, this handsome like-new CUV with just 29,500 km on the odometer is one you wont want to miss. Crossover SUVs dont get much better looking than this.




Power from the CX-5s 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine is rated at 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque fed to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Of course, if you want to have a little more fun with the powertrain, theres a manual mode for the transmission as well.




This is a top-spec GT AWD model comes loaded with interior features such as heated leather front seats, navigation system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and very clever 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, so you can pack longer items without losing either of the outboard rear seats.




Like Mazdas cars, the 2018 CX-5 GT gets an agile chassis with quick steering rack for more car-like handling than other high-riding crossover SUVs. So, it looks sporty and drives sporty as well.




So hurry to Regina Mazda today to take advantage of this great offer because with so few clicks on the odo and with features like this, this CX-5 is sure to be one hot ticket!




Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regina Mazda

2018 Mazda CX-5 GT
 29,500 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-3 GT
 56,375 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX30
 98,700 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory