600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8
Look no further than this handsome, low-mileage 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Regina to see just how good a new CUV will look sitting proudly on your driveway. Just because its a vehicle meant to move families about doesnt mean you have to sacrifice some style.
Finished with classic aluminum alloy wheels, five-point grille, fog lamps, tinted windows and squinting headlamps, this handsome like-new CUV with just 29,500 km on the odometer is one you wont want to miss. Crossover SUVs dont get much better looking than this.
Power from the CX-5s 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine is rated at 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque fed to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Of course, if you want to have a little more fun with the powertrain, theres a manual mode for the transmission as well.
This is a top-spec GT AWD model comes loaded with interior features such as heated leather front seats, navigation system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and very clever 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, so you can pack longer items without losing either of the outboard rear seats.
Like Mazdas cars, the 2018 CX-5 GT gets an agile chassis with quick steering rack for more car-like handling than other high-riding crossover SUVs. So, it looks sporty and drives sporty as well.
So hurry to Regina Mazda today to take advantage of this great offer because with so few clicks on the odo and with features like this, this CX-5 is sure to be one hot ticket!
