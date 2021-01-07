2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: 205/60R16 AS 52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, HMI commander switch, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, 2 USB inputs a... Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

