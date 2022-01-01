Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

39,500 KM

SPORT GT

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Location

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

39,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8082571
  • Stock #: 70731Z
  • VIN: 3MZBN1M39JM170731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 70731Z
  • Mileage 39,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

