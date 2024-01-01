$35,489+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # Y1536A
- Mileage 118,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Parking Assist
Memory Pkg
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
360 Camera
Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Power Tailgate
Blind Spot Assist
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Seats
At Mercedes-Benz of Regina we are dedicated to having a high quality selection of new and used inventory. We strive for nothing but the best customer service. We want to provide a unique and memorable experience to everyone in the market for buying a vehicle. Our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are completely reconditioned mechanically, cosmetically and then taken to our detail department for a full cleanup. If you're not finding what you're looking for give us a call at 1-888-349-6324. Our staff would be more than happy to help you find the vehicle you're after.
Vehicle Features
