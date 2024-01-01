Menu
Account
Sign In
Integrated Garage Door Opener Parking Assist Memory Pkg Panoramic Sunroof Heated Steering Wheel 360 Camera Navigation Ambient Lighting Power Tailgate Blind Spot Assist Power Folding Mirrors Heated Seats At Mercedes-Benz of Regina we are dedicated to having a high quality selection of new and used inventory. We strive for nothing but the best customer service. We want to provide a unique and memorable experience to everyone in the market for buying a vehicle. Our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are completely reconditioned mechanically, cosmetically and then taken to our detail department for a full cleanup. If youre not finding what youre looking for give us a call at 1-888-349-6324. Our staff would be more than happy to help you find the vehicle youre after.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

118,615 KM

Details Description Features

$35,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$35,489

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Y1536A
  • Mileage 118,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Integrated Garage Door Opener
Parking Assist
Memory Pkg
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
360 Camera
Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Power Tailgate
Blind Spot Assist
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Seats

At Mercedes-Benz of Regina we are dedicated to having a high quality selection of new and used inventory. We strive for nothing but the best customer service. We want to provide a unique and memorable experience to everyone in the market for buying a vehicle. Our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are completely reconditioned mechanically, cosmetically and then taken to our detail department for a full cleanup. If you're not finding what you're looking for give us a call at 1-888-349-6324. Our staff would be more than happy to help you find the vehicle you're after.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2023 GMC Acadia SLE AWD **3.6L, Elevation Edition, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Sunroof** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 GMC Acadia SLE AWD **3.6L, Elevation Edition, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Sunroof** 25,187 KM $42,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew **One Owner, Local Trade, Heated Seats, XTR Package, 3.5L Ecoboost** for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew **One Owner, Local Trade, Heated Seats, XTR Package, 3.5L Ecoboost** 120,056 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XL Super Crew **6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, Cruise Control, 4x4** for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XL Super Crew **6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, Cruise Control, 4x4** 33,514 KM $54,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,489

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300