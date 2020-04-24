Menu
2018 MINI 5 Door

Cooper LOW KM FULL FACTORY WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 MINI 5 Door

Cooper LOW KM FULL FACTORY WARRANTY

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4900368
  • Stock #: CT2902
  • VIN: WMWXU1C5XJ2F81514
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

VERY LOW KM



Our Mini Cooper has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Very Low KM Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Full factory warranty to June 9 202021 or 60,000 km Factory Powertrain warranty to June 9 2023 or 100,000 km The turbocharged three-cylinder engine in the base 2018 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door is surprisingly peppy.Mini generally does not compromise on style and passion. But the 2018 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door compromises, just a little bit, to achieve some needed practicality. It trades the Mini Cooper's traditional two-door, short-roof proportions for a longer, four-door profile. The benefits are obvious: a larger rear seat (1.5 inches more leg room) and more cargo volume (4.4 cubic feet). For those who may have considered a Mini Cooper in the past but needed more space, this new four-door addresses those issues without any meaningful drawbacks.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Garage door opener
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

