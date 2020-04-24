2018 MINI 5 Door

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
VERY LOW KM
Our Mini Cooper has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Very Low KM Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Full factory warranty to June 9 202021 or 60,000 km Factory Powertrain warranty to June 9 2023 or 100,000 km The turbocharged three-cylinder engine in the base 2018 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door is surprisingly peppy.Mini generally does not compromise on style and passion. But the 2018 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door compromises, just a little bit, to achieve some needed practicality. It trades the Mini Cooper's traditional two-door, short-roof proportions for a longer, four-door profile. The benefits are obvious: a larger rear seat (1.5 inches more leg room) and more cargo volume (4.4 cubic feet). For those who may have considered a Mini Cooper in the past but needed more space, this new four-door addresses those issues without any meaningful drawbacks.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9