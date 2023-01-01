Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

123,490 KM

Details Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10624053
  2. 10624053
  3. 10624053
  4. 10624053
  5. 10624053
  6. 10624053
  7. 10624053
  8. 10624053
  9. 10624053
Contact Seller

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10624053
  • Stock #: 227154
  • VIN: JA4J24A52JZ605726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 227154
  • Mileage 123,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2021 Toyota Tacoma
114,834 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX
100,643 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 11,411 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory