2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Our Mitsubishi Outlander has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New Tires all around. Full factory warranty to 100,000 KM Factory Powertrain warranty to April 9 2028 or 160,000 km. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome, ES include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, a CD player and a USB port.heated front seats, and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
