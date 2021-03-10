Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

96,400 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES EXCELLENT VALUE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 6710210
  2. 6710210
  3. 6710210
  4. 6710210
  5. 6710210
  6. 6710210
  7. 6710210
  8. 6710210
  9. 6710210
  10. 6710210
  11. 6710210
  12. 6710210
  13. 6710210
  14. 6710210
  15. 6710210
  16. 6710210
  17. 6710210
  18. 6710210
Contact Seller

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

96,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6710210
  • Stock #: P2038
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A39JZ611182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2038
  • Mileage 96,400 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT VALUE FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING



Our Mitsubishi Outlander has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New Tires all around. Full factory warranty to 100,000 KM Factory Powertrain warranty to April 9 2028 or 160,000 km. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome, ES include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, a CD player and a USB port.heated front seats, and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2013 Toyota Highland...
 147,600 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 162,500 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 52,800 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory