2018 Nissan Micra

GREAT STUDENT CAR GAS MISER
Our Nissan Micra has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Factory Powertrain warranty remaining to July 13 2023. Financing Available on site Guaranteed approval. Trades Welcome. The Nissan Sentra offers straightforward practicality and an appealing price. For a car with such a small footprint, the Micra is plenty functional. Front seat room is generous, rear-seat passengers will find ingress and egress through the rear doors perfectly acceptable, and, while the accommodations are tight back there, no international human rights standards will be violated. Headroom is generous. Fold the 60/40-split rear seats down and you can fit a surprising amount of stuff in the Micra. It's also an easy car to live with thanks to simple controls and a smooth driving experience. the Micra S has six airbags, brake assist, traction control and electronic stability, If you count agility as a safety feature, the Micra S has that in spades.You sit upright, and outward visibility is excellent. The heating/ventilation and audio controls are refreshingly simple, With only 109 hp and 107 lb-ft of torque from its 1.6L four-pot, you might think the Micra S is a slug. Not so. It’s all about power-to-weight ratio here, and with not much mass working against it, the engine provides plenty of zip. It’s also a smooth and eager unit, with a nice, linear power delivery, meaning the Micra never feels flat-footed – even lower in the rev range.For this class of car (and there are very few to choose from here) the Micra gets high marks for comfort. The fabric seats are well contoured, and the ride remarkably quiet and compliant. Lots of headroom means you can wear you best Sunday hat – even in the rear. For those of us old enough to remember roll-down windows and the quaint practice of inserting a key in the door, let alone the ignition, the Micra S will be a charming throwback to simpler times. It truly is a fine driving and solid-feeling subcompact.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
