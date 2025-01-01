Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD <br/> Odometer: 166,615km <br/> Price: $15,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Premium Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Eco mode/Sports mode <br/> Power Locks/Power Windows <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

VIN 5N1AT2MV2JC746829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,615 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Rogue AWD
Odometer: 166,615km
Price: $15,990+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Remote Start
-Eco mode/Sports mode
Power Locks/Power Windows
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Quick Links
