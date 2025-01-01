$15,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD- No Accidents!
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,615KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV2JC746829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 166,615 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD
Odometer: 166,615km
Price: $15,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Remote Start
-Eco mode/Sports mode
Power Locks/Power Windows
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
2018 Nissan Rogue