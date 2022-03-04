$47,588+ tax & licensing
$47,588
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2018 Nissan Titan
2018 Nissan Titan
Pro-4X
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$47,588
+ taxes & licensing
64,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8496870
- Stock #: 2231562
- VIN: 1N6AA1E56JN533886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 64,337 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5