2018 RAM 1500

79,904 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

79,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LM3JS228432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2430421
  • Mileage 79,904 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

