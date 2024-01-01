Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 (5.7L) Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), SPORT PREMIUM GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS).* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 today!

2018 RAM 1500

80,807 KM

Details Description Features

$38,935

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

Sport * Leather * Sunroof *

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Sport * Leather * Sunroof *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$38,935

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,807 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), SPORT PREMIUM GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS).* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT * XTR * As Traded * for sale in Regina, SK
2007 Ford F-150 XLT * XTR * As Traded * 249,435 KM $8,997 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT * Low KMS * Colour Matched Topper * for sale in Regina, SK
2018 RAM 1500 SLT * Low KMS * Colour Matched Topper * 65,665 KM $34,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express * Night Edition * Sub Zero pkg * for sale in Regina, SK
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express * Night Edition * Sub Zero pkg * 90,910 KM $35,845 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,935

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500