$38,935+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Sport * Leather * Sunroof *
2018 RAM 1500
Sport * Leather * Sunroof *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$38,935
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,807 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), SPORT PREMIUM GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS).* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958