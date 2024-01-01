Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT , TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY, PROTECTION GROUP, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500!

2018 RAM 1500

137,490 KM

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
137,490KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT , TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, PROTECTION GROUP, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Power Sliding Window
Spray-in bedliner

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarP...
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

