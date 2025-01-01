Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7NT3JS190964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Spray-in bedliner
LED BED LIGHTING

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 RAM 1500