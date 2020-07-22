Menu
2018 RAM 1500

47,836 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT | EcoDiesel | Remote Starter | Rims | Lift

2018 RAM 1500

SLT | EcoDiesel | Remote Starter | Rims | Lift

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM8JS346329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 47,836 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!Eco Diesel, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Aftermarket Rims And Tires, Lift Kit and much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear Power Sliding Window
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 2...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

