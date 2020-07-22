Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Rear Power Sliding Window 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD) Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 2...

