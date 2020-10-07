Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) F...

