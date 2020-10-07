Menu
2018 RAM 1500

35,830 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Limited

2018 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

Contact Seller

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6129945
  • Stock #: 20DU32A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,830 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!Leather Heated and Ventilated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Brake, Sunroof, 3.92, Back up Camera, Parking Sensors and much much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) F...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

