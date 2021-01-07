Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Monotone Paint Application Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Granite Crystal Metallic Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Smart Device Integration Class IV Hitch Receiver PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Requires Subscription CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Uconnect Access

