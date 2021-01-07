Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Monotone Paint Application
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Uconnect Access
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.