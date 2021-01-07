Menu
2018 RAM 1500

38,966 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Laramie Crew Cab | Sunroof | Navigation

2018 RAM 1500

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

38,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6544213
  • Stock #: 21T96A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,966 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!Leather Heated and Vented Seats, Remote Start, Navigation, Sunroof and much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Monotone Paint Application
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Granite Crystal Metallic
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
Smart Device Integration
Class IV Hitch Receiver
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Uconnect Access

